Three teens arrested for burglary

TWO 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old have been arrested for a house burglary and vehicle thefts in Dunlop.

Early on Sunday (December 18) police say a home in Dunlop was broken into and a handbag and car keys stolen.

Shortly after, a Jeep Cherokee and an Audi Q5 were taken from the home.

Police were called and the Jeep was recovered soon after at another location in Dunlop.

Credit cards stolen that morning were later used at a convenience store, with CCTV helping police identify the three teens.

About 2.30pm police found the stolen Audi in Charnwood and soon after arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy.

The 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of obtaining property by deception, possession of stolen property and driving motor vehicle without consent. He was granted bail and will re-appear in the ACT Children’s Court in January.