‘Too little time’ to critique territory plan

The ACT government is facing criticism over the short consultation period for its new Territory Plan, with fears there is not enough time for the businesses and the community to respond meaningfully.

Almost 700 pages of the government’s draft Territory Plan and a series of District Planning Strategies were released for community consultation today, with community and business stakeholders given three months to prepare submissions.

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said the time frame is too short given the “immense” amount of information needing to be considered.

“While Territory Plan is an extremely important reform project, the amount of information required to be digested by the ACT community in a very short time period is an immense task,” he said.

“The ACT Government should support community and business stakeholders with whatever means necessary so that the highly technical Plan can be fully understood before it is finalised.”

The new Territory Plan, released by Planning Minister Mick Gentleman, forms part of the ACT government’s Planning System Review and Reform Project.

“This is an exciting time for planning in the ACT,” Mr Gentleman said.

“These draft District Planning Strategies and draft Territory Plan represent a progressive approach to managing development and land use.”

The draft plans consultation period has also been heavily criticised by the Canberra Liberals.

Shadow Planning Minister Peter Cain said: “Keeping the community in the dark makes the government’s job of introducing planning reform easier, as they don’t have to address as much informed feedback.

“The community has told us they can’t provide meaningful feedback on the future of planning, or even the planning Bill, without the District Strategies and Territory Plan.

“Clearly the Labor-Greens Government doesn’t want to hear community feedback or incorporate it.”