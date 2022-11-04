Union advocate named young lawyer of the year

LIANA Tomassini, of the United Workers Union, is the ACT New Lawyer of the Year.

She is the winner of one of five categories in the ACT Law Society’s annual ACT Law Awards.

Tomassini was named for her social justice and grassroots community work. She practices in employment and industrial relations law, and began her career in the Department of Jobs and Small Business, where she was part of the team delivering significant technical reform in relation to the Fair Work Act.

Since late last year, she has been a lawyer and industrial officer with the United Workers Union, with a particular focus on workers in the aged care and child care sectors. She also uses her legal expertise in the local community, including volunteering to prepare visa applications for refugees.

The Law Society’s Government Law Award has been presented to Patrick Hornby, general counsel at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

His work has included negotiating and drafting the Casualty Investigation Code for Maritime Investigations, which is annexed to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea. Outside his legal role, he is general manager for the annual Canberra Comedy Festival, and enjoys mentoring young comedians and others in the performing arts industry.

The winner of the Pro Bono Service Award was Pierre Johannessen, of Johannessen Legal, for his innovative approach to pro bono work and his commitment to supporting socially and economically disadvantaged people in the ACT. As part of a very small team of three practising lawyers, he has provided more than $300,000 in pro bono work in the last financial year.

He has used his legal expertise to support the Sisters in Spirit Aboriginal Corporation, and currently advocates for Barnardos ACT, where he organises and runs fundraising campaigns as well as providing pro bono advice for the youth and families the charity supports.

Chloe Curran, of Hijazi Curran Cameron Lawyers, was highly commended for her dedication to pro bono work in the family law space. She founded and runs a clinic at the Women’s Legal Centre ACT for domestic and family violence victim-survivors who are not eligible for the Centre’s own in-house service.

Griffin Legal has been named ACT Firm of the Year Award for its local pro bono contributions and commitment to diversity and staff wellbeing.

In the last financial year, Griffin Legal’s lawyers have provided more than 1000 pro bono hours. They have worked on projects including a human rights case to formally recognise the Ngambri’s connection to Canberra, YWCA Canberra’s charitable property management service Rentwell, ongoing advice for Palliative Care Australia, and estate planning for terminally ill patients for the Cancer Council ACT.

The firm promotes and uphold gender equality, disability inclusion, and cultural diversity. It is proud to be a female-majority workplace, have members of their team (including a partner) with disabilities, and they have implemented an indigenous recruitment strategy. More than 75 per cent of its staff work flexibly in order to maintain work/life balance.

They actively promote staff wellbeing and encourage mental health checks and physical activity. Their office includes a relaxation zone and quiet rooms, as well as stretching and exercise equipment.

The Law Society’s President’s Medal was awarded to Claudia Maclean, of the Women’s Legal Centre ACT, who in just six years has has transformed the centre’s legal practice to a service that supports more than 500 women a year. She has overseen an increase in the Centre’s legal and social work services of over 212 per cent.