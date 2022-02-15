Updates coming for public transport ticketing

CANBERRA’S new public transport ticketing system that will allow users to pay with a mobile phone or tap on and off with a credit card is now in the final stages of procurement, with a supplier expected to be appointed by mid year.

The system is planned to link up with a real time mobile app for customers to track services and plan their journey.

According to Transport Canberra, the update will be “particularly important” as the construction of the light rail to Woden begins.

Transport Canberra deputy director-general Ben McHugh says the introduction of a new ticketing system will make catching public transport quick, easy and simple.

“We have received interest from a range of Australian and international companies which is a very promising sign,” said Mr McHugh.

The procurement is progressing to the final stage, with a short list of successful respondents from the first stage being invited to participate in a Request for Proposal activity. This stage of the procurement process will be open until April.