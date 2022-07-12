Upgrades to dangerous intersections

FIVE dangerous Canberra intersections will be upgraded with $24 million in funding set aside in the upcoming ACT budget.

The five intersections being improved are at Streeton Drive/Namatjira Drive, Streeton Drive/Heysen Street, Tharwa Drive/Lawrence Wackett Crescent, Tharwa Drive/Norman Lindsay Street and the Hume Circle – one of Canberra’s most dangerous crash sites.

The intersection upgrades will be jointly funded by the ACT and Commonwealth government’s.

“These improvements to intersections will support the delivery of election commitments in Weston Creek and Lanyon, and further priority projects will improve safety on our roads in Theodore and the Inner South,” ACT Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said.

Three new pedestrian crossings near Gold Creek High School and Mary MacKillop College will also be constructed with funding from the Commonwealth government.

Work to construct a branch of the Belconnen Bikeway project is also being funded on Haydon Drive from Battye Street to Calvary Hospital.