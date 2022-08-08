Video call costs girlfriend $600 fine

A WOMAN has been fined after she was caught driving while chatting on a video call to her boyfriend.

The 26-year-old was on a video call when she pulled into a roadside breath testing station on Saturday (August 6), police said.

The woman told police she had been chatting to her boyfriend while driving, was slapped with a $600 fine and lost four demerit points.

It comes as police conducted more than 700 roadside drug and alcohol tests over the weekend in Canberra.

Two drunk drivers who blew over the limit in Aranda on Saturday morning told police they had “big nights”.

Meantime, a man who blew more almost three times the drink driving limit was charged by police after he was involved in a two-car crash in O’Connor on Saturday night.