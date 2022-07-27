Visitors banned as prison battles new covid outbreak

VISITS to the AMC have been suspended as the prison deals with another covid outbreak.

In a message to inmates, the assistant commissioner, Custodial Operations, Jason Russell, says the infection is affecting several units across the facility affected to some degree.

“Unfortunately, visits will be postponed with only Zoom operating at this time,” he says.

“I completely understand the impact this has on you and your families but assure you that we will restart

visits as soon as we can. Please advise your loved ones that this is occurring.

“Movements around the centre will be minimised with you all being unlocked and remaining

in unit.”