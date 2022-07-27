Visitors banned as prison battles new covid outbreak

VISITS to the AMC have been suspended as the prison deals with another covid outbreak.
In a message to inmates, the assistant commissioner, Custodial Operations, Jason Russell, says the infection is affecting several units across the facility affected to some degree.
“Unfortunately, visits will be postponed with only Zoom operating at this time,” he says.
“I completely understand the impact this has on you and your families but assure you that we will restart
visits as soon as we can. Please advise your loved ones that this is occurring.
“Movements around the centre will be minimised with you all being unlocked and remaining
in unit.”
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply