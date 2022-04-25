Vlad’s playing it for the laughs

Arts editor HELEN MUSA takes a peep at what’s coming soon in Canberra’s lively arts scene in her weekly “Arts in the City” column.

COMEDIAN My Cousin Vlad is probably not the “Vlad” you’re thinking of, but he’s coming to Canberra with his show of the same name, where he’ll hit the core topics of modern society – technology, “wogs” or “Euros” versus Aussies, family and marriage. At Canberra Theatre, May 6. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE 2022 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry is now open for submissions on the theme of “Hope”, inspired by a line from Alfred Lord Tennyson. There’s a $10,000 first prize. Canberra poet Geoff Page won the top award in 2020. Entries by July 4 to acu.edu.au

PRINCIPAL viola of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Stefanie Farrands, joins Richard Tognetti to perform Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante” at Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, May 14. As well, the ACO will play Mozart Divertimento in D major, K.136, Britten’s “Elegy for Strings” and his “Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge”. Book at aco.com.au

CANBERRA Symphony is partnering with Toby Cole’s ANU Chamber Choir and other Canberra choristers for a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” in July, to be conducted by Simon Hewett and featuring soloists Chloe Lankshear, Andrew Goodwin, Adrian Tamburini and Cole himself. Audition requirements and the rehearsal schedule are available at cso.org.au/messiah-choir. Tickets at cso.org.au/messiah or 6262 6772.