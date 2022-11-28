Wanted woman evades police at speed

OPERATION Toric, the ACT police campaign against recidivist offenders, is looking for Natalie Davis.

The 28-year-old most recently evaded police last week after driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding at more than 80km/h over the limit.

Police followed a black SS Commodore sedan on to La Perouse Street, Griffith, at around 1pm. Davis accelerated from police, allegedly crossing solid double lines on to the wrong side of the road, where she overtook three vehicles, reaching speeds of 140km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Davis s described as being Caucasian, about 169cm (5’6″) tall, with a solid build, fair complexion, blue eyes, straight blonde hair and tattoos covering both arms.

Anyone with information should call 131 444.