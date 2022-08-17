Indigenous soldiers revealed in AWM Vietnam research

NEW research from the Australian War Memorial has identified more than 250 indigenous men and women who served for Australia during the Vietnam War.

AWM indigenous liaison officer Michael Bell says the research reveals that many indigenous people volunteered for service despite facing major barriers to joining the defence forces at the time.

“Aboriginal men were exempt from conscription, which was one form of recruitment of the day. You’d be told that you’re not eligible because you’re Aboriginal,” says Mr Bell.

“There are stories of people who got rejected, walked out the side door and they’d go back in the front door and volunteer to enlist.

“Aboriginality was seen as a reason not to serve, but many still did. This reflects the willingness of our men and women to serve.”

Mr Bell’s research included a 1971 recruitment advertisement that lists Aboriginals as “exempt”.

He says the research now presents an opportunity to meet with many surviving veterans, speak to them directly and have their stories recorded.

“We can ask veterans why they volunteered to enlist, we can gather stories on the racial tensions at the time and the equality or inequality they may have experienced,” he says.

“Gathering this list takes many hours of research and we expect to get to 500 names. We want more people to come forward and share their stories.”