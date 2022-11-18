War Memorial upgrade set to start

WORK on the $550 million revamped Australian War Memorial will start next year.

Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson said contracts with three contsruction companies –Lendlease, Kane Constructions and Hindmarsh – were signed this week.

Kane Constructions will build the Southern Entry of the memorial, Hindmarsh will build the C.E.W. Bean Building extension, and Lendlease will build the new Anzac Hall.

“This is an exciting milestone for everyone working on the development as it will allow the contractors to bring each of the three stages into reality,” said Anderson.

“Charles Bean wanted to create a memorial, an archive and a museum, and the building works embody this vision,” Mr Anderson said.

“In a fitting finish, the roof of the new Anzac Hall takes its inspiration from the iconic Australian rising sun badge.”

The project is expected to be finished in 2028.