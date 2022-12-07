Weekend Artsday / Carr back on the road

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s look at what arts are on offer this weekend…

BRITISH comedian Alan Carr is back on the road with a new stand-up show, “Regional Trinket”, Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, December 11.

CANBERRA Potters’ Christmas Fair is on again at their Gallery, 1 Aspinall St Watson, shopping Saturday to Sunday, 10am-4pm, December 10-18.

TO coincide with our exhibition “Viewfinder: Photography from the 1970s to Now,” the National Library has partnered with PhotoAccess to offer patrons portraits taken in black and white by the staff from PhotoAccess on a large format camera. One of the photo stations will be located outside the Library building to accommodate family pets. NLA, 10am – 2pm, Saturday, December 10.

NATUREART Lab will be launching Fiona Boxall’s new book on “nature journaling” in Canberra. Featuring around 50 original works of art, this exhibition is a showcase of NatureArt Lab’s programs over the last 12 months. M16 studio, 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, noon-4pm, December 9-11.

AARWUN Gallery is opening the Eggpicnic “Home Story” exhibition opening at the gallery in Federation Square, Nicholls, 6pm, Friday, December 9. The works will be available to take home before Christmas.

Concerts

YOUNG musicians from the Wesley community, Emma Claire (Warburton) & Zoë Loxley Slump, present “A Musical adventure in Europe”, an afternoon of woodwind repertoire with pianist Marie Searles. In the New Year, both musicians will pursue their musical dreams in Europe. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm, Saturday, December 10, free or entry by donation.

SHORTIS and Simpson are repeating “Under the Influence” with Blues and Roots artist Dorothy Jane (DJ) Gosper as guest, National Theatre, Braidwood, 7.30pm, December 10.

ORIANA Chorale celebrates midsummer night, the shortest in the calendar year, in an evening of fresh choral-music and refreshments. At Canberra Girls’ Grammar School Lakeside Facility in Yarralumla – “Yhuuramulum”, 6pm, Saturday, December 10.

MAESTRO of flamenco, Paco Lara, will launch his new album, “Duende”, with a fiery performance at The Street Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, December 10.

CANBERRA Qwire presents “Merry and Gay”, billed as a concert full of beautiful, fun and queer vocal music, at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 3pm, Sunday, December 11.