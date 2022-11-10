Weekend Artsday / Mikelangelo back on stage

MIKELANGELO, Michael Simic, returns to the stage after a long period of rural domesticity, appearing with the National Capital Allstars with guests Anna Simic (Anushka), Phil Moriarty (The Gadflys, Black Sea Gentlemen), Jerikye Williams, Mandy Newman, and the Nick Munnings Band in “The Return of Mikelangelo”. Transit Bar, Civic 8pm, Saturday (November 12).

DANISH-born comedian, broadcaster, writer and co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, Sandi Toksvig, will be in town with her show “Sandi Toksvig Live!” Llewellyn Hall on Saturday (November 12).

Concerts

IN “The American”, director Richard Tognetti leads the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s through some of the trailblazers of American classical music over the last 150 years, including the world premiere of a new work for electric violin by Samuel Adams. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Friday (November 11).

JOHN Morrison’s Swing City Big Band Concert spectacular will feature 15 musicians and singers playing big band hits of the ’40s while showcasing the talents of jazz singers, Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper. Canberra Theatre, November 12.

THE National Capital Orchestra, under the baton of music director Louis Sharpe, will performed Brahms’ 2nd Symphony and, with flautist Teresa Rabe as guest, perform the Canberra premiere of the “Night and Now” flute concerto by Elena Kats-Chernin. The Q, Queanbeyan, 3pm, Sunday (November 13).

“BOHEMIAN Rhapsody” is a new Queen tribute show from Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator, Thomas Crane. The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm Saturday (November 12).

SCOT Robin and his Crickets perform “Buddy Holly in Concert” at The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm Sunday (November 13).

MUSICA da Camera will present a program called “All Baroque” directed by specialist John Ma who has recently returned from playing in Europe. The highlight of the concert is the Vivaldi Concerto in D minor for viola d’amore. Holy Covenant Church, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday(November 12).

CANBERRA Men’s Choir will hold a concert at the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, 2.30pm, Saturday (November 12).

INSPIRED by bowerbirds, “Bower” will be performed by recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey and harpist Marshall McGuire. The Playhouse, Sunday (November 13).

THE CSO is trialling cheaper tickets in the balcony so that more people can enjoy “Chamber Classics: Best Of Brass” Albert Hall, 2pm, Sunday, November 13.

In the galleries



AUSTRALIAN ceramics will feature in open studios at Canberra Potters on Saturday and Sunday (November 12 and 13), 10am-4pm, Watson, ACT

FORMER Archibald winner and official war artist, Wendy Sharpe, has a new exhibition, “Paintings about Magic & Time Passing”, opening at Aarwun Gallery, Nicholls, on Saturday (November 12).

ARTISTS Susan Warner and Julie Bradley are part of a new group of six local artists exhibiting in “The Art of Christmas” at the new K Kinkora Private Gallery, Queanbeyan, open Saturdays 2pm-4.30pm during November and December 3 and 10 .

M16 Artspace in Griffith has three new exhibitions: “The uncertain shape of time” by Megalo Print Studio, “Dust” by Murray Kirkland, “Intersecting Nature” by Katharine Campbell and in Chutespace, “Onthego”, site-specific work by Di Broomhall. November 11-27.

BILK Gallery in Carwoola has two new exhibitions: “Kath Inglis, Entanglements” and “Selection, new works by Bilk Artists”. Opening November 12 until December 17.

AS part of the South Canberra Open Day Megalo Print Studio and Canberra Glassworks will open the studios to the public on Saturday (November 12).

A multi-sensory group exhibition which showcases an array of local and interstate multidisciplinary artists and Sacred Geometry will be at The Queanbeyan Hive, Friday, 5-9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10-3pm, until November 20.