Weekend Artsday / New Canberra made movie premieres

Woo hoo, here comes the weekend. What to do? HELEN MUSA has the weekend worked out in her latest “Artsday” column.

A FULL-length independent movie by local film director,Steve Cooke, “The Blacksmith” tells the story of Jesse (Michael Slater) and Ella (Yanina Clifton), who escape to a new rural home to recover from a troubling past. As Jesse turns his hand to blacksmithing, strange things happen. “The Blacksmith” screens at Dendy Cinemas Canberra, Civic, 7pm, on Friday, November 25.

“PARIS After Dark” is a French international cabaret. Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday, November 27.

QL2 Dance has its choreographic show, “Hot to Trot 2022”, at Ql2 Theatre, Gorman Arts centre, 7pm, November 26 and 3pm, November 27.

PHOTOACCESS, Manuka, has a contemporary art and music event “Hyperspectral”, 8pm, Saturday, November 26.

ACTOR Richard E Grant will present his live show at Canberra Theatre Centre on Monday, November 28.

“YOU Got It”, a salute To Roy Orbison” features John Stephan. The Q, Friday, November 25.

Music

THE Australian Rugby Choir performs its “World In Union” concert with program of traditional and contemporary songs from its wide repertoire. The B (Bicentennial Hall), Queanbeyan, 2pm, Saturday, November 26.

ANDREW Blanch and Roland Peelman perform “Conciertos Destilados” at Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Friday, November 25.

LARISSA Kovalchuk and Olena Nikulina perform “Music for Ukraine”, Wesley Music Centre, 1.30pm, Saturday, November 26.

MUSICIANS of the Canberra Symphony Orchestra Kingsland Collective in Recital perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Shostakovich and more. Wesley Music Centre, 7pm Monday, November 28.

COLE’S Opera Salon presents “Dido & Aeneas” by Henry Purcell, 4pm, Smiths Alternative, Civic, Saturday, November 26.

CANBERRA City Band presents “Music, She Wrote,” works by six living female composers, three of whom live in the ACT, Hawker College Theatre, Saturday, November 26.

BRINDABELLA Orchestra presents an afternoon of festive and beautiful classical music by Beethoven, Brahms and others, as well as a cello concerto, Kol Nidrei, by Bruch. Conducted by Shilong Ye. Weston Community Hub (not Community Centre), 2pm Sunday, November 27.

THE Leigh Barker Band plays American jazz, Smith’s Alternative, Saturday, November 26.