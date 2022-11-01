Welfare concerns for missing 12-year-old boy

KOBI Mearing has not been seen by his family since 5.30pm Friday (October 28), in Gordon and they are concerned about his welfare.
The 12-year-old boy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5’5″) tall, with a tanned complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.
Police say Kobi was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, red shoes and may be travelling on a silver BMX bike.
Anyone who may have seen Kobi or may have information should call 131444.
