News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 9°/13° | Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Welfare concerns for missing 12-year-old boy

KOBI Mearing has not been seen by his family since 5.30pm Friday (October 28), in Gordon and they are concerned about his welfare. 

The 12-year-old boy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5’5″) tall, with a tanned complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.

Police say Kobi was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, red shoes and may be travelling on a silver BMX bike.

Anyone who may have seen Kobi or may have information should call 131444.

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews