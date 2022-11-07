Why bother, wonders Kim Williams

Arts editor HELEN MUSA wraps up arts news from around the town. It’s “Arts in the City”.

FRIENDS of the NFSA have established the Rod Wallace Memorial lecture series to commemorate the achievements of the late Roderick Wallace, often described as “the godfather” of the National Film and Sound Archive.

The speaker will be Kim Williams, former chief executive at News Corporation Australia, Foxtel, Fox Studios Australia, the Australian Film Commission, Southern Star Entertainment and Musica Viva and his topic is “Why bother? Reflections on the duty of care to Australians’ creativity”. NFSA Arc Cinema, Acton, 6.30 pm, November 17.

“INFINITE Possibilities”, a new commission from one of Canberra’s brightest and best, Canberra-bred composer Leah Curtis, will be performed by the Canberra Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jessica Cottis at Llewellyn Hall, November 23-24. As well, Australian-Ukrainian violinist Markiyan Melnychenko performs Sibelius’ D minor violin concerto and the program closes with Stravinsky’s 1947 “Petrushka”.

MEANWHILE, preparations are afoot for the CSO 2022 Fundraising Gala “All That Glitters”, also conducted by Cottis, which includes works by Debussy, Borodin, Piazzolla, Paul Dukas, Samuel Scheidt and an excerpt from Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” Gandel Hall, NGA, 6pm, Friday, November 25.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre, like the CSO, has used the revised version of Shakespeare’s “All that glisters is not gold” in titling its exhibition “All That Glitters”, showing works by local artists Helen Braund, Tiffany Cole, Romany Fairall, Michele Grimston and Emma Rani Hodges. The show runs alongside “Swoon! We are Dizzy with JOY!” by Hands On Studio, both until December 17.

“THE Age of the Pinedemic – the Musical” is an original musical devised by participants of Tuggeranong Arts Centre’s Children’s Musical Program together with Tim and Nathalie Bevitt, the fourth musical created by this team. At the centre, on Friday, November 18-19.

“BORN on a Rainy Day,” an exhibition of the artworks, original drawings, limited edition prints and sculptures by comedian Billy Connolly, will be on show at Hyatt Canberra, 10am to 5pm, November 19 and 20. “Drawing has given me a new lease of life,” Sir Billy has said.

BAZ Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” will screen at the National Film & Sound Archive on Friday, November 18. Tickets include entry to the NFSA’s newly-refreshed “Australians & Hollywood exhibition”, a talk from an NFSA curator about the “Elvis” items on display and a performance from rock’n’roller Jerikye Williams before the film.