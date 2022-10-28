News location:

Canberra CityNews

Winds creates cladding danger on city building

Emergency crews secure cladding on the city building.

ACT Fire & Rescue is at an incident near the intersection of Akuna Street and Bunda Street in Civic.

The Bronto platform appliance is working to secure and restore cladding, which has been damaged due to the current winds.

Akuna Street between Bunda Street and London Circuit is currently closed. The community is asked to avoid the area.

