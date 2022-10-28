Winds creates cladding danger on city building

ACT Fire & Rescue is at an incident near the intersection of Akuna Street and Bunda Street in Civic.
The Bronto platform appliance is working to secure and restore cladding, which has been damaged due to the current winds.
Akuna Street between Bunda Street and London Circuit is currently closed. The community is asked to avoid the area.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply