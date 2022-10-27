Winner of  ‘Art In, Butt Out’ competition

MELBA Copland Secondary School student, Antonella Zlatar has won the 15th Australian Medical Association, ACT’s annual “Art In, Butt Out” competition.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith joined AMA president Prof Walter Abhayaratna in announcing the winning entry yesterday (October 27).

The competition is a long-running initiative of the AMA ACT and its Tobacco Task Force that sees year 8 students from around Canberra put their design and marketing skills to the test to come up with a poster aimed at reducing the number of young people who smoke.

Prof Abhayaratna said: “‘Art In, Butt Out’ encourages young people to think about their health and well-being and to support peer-to-peer education about the harmfulness of smoking and tobacco products… These students know what motivates their friends and how to most effectively convince them to make the smart choice.”