News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 23°/25° | Thursday, March 17, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Winter renovation forces two week closure of sportsgrounds

ACT government sportsgrounds will be closed from tomorrow (March 18) to March 31 for renovations.

The two week closure will provide more opportunities for crews to continue with maintenance following consistent rainfall.

The ACT government says the crews will also use this time to install goal posts and line markings to reflect the change in codes using the ovals. Turf improvements and fertiliser will be also applied.

The government manages 127 irrigated sportsground sites across the Territory, and maintenance is carried out twice yearly, at the beginning and end of the summer sport season.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

A delightful, quick look at the Balloon Spectacular
News

A delightful, quick look at the Balloon Spectacular

There's not much around Canberra that veteran lensman EMMANUEL STEFANOU hasn't filmed over the past 30 or more years. He got up early for this assignment and managed to compress the Balloon Spectacular into just over a delightful minute!

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews