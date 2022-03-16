Winter renovation forces two week closure of sportsgrounds

ACT government sportsgrounds will be closed from tomorrow (March 18) to March 31 for renovations.

The two week closure will provide more opportunities for crews to continue with maintenance following consistent rainfall.

The ACT government says the crews will also use this time to install goal posts and line markings to reflect the change in codes using the ovals. Turf improvements and fertiliser will be also applied.

The government manages 127 irrigated sportsground sites across the Territory, and maintenance is carried out twice yearly, at the beginning and end of the summer sport season.