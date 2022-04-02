Woman charged over ‘serious’ Dunlop assault

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with offences including perverting the course of justice after she was arrested yesterday afternoon (April 1).

Police say that last month, during a search of a Dunlop house, detectives discovered evidence suggesting the 24-year-old woman assisted two alleged offenders attempt to conceal their involvement a serious assault on a 22-year-old man in Dunlop from the police.

She was charged with perverting the course of justice, destroying evidence, aiding in an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and being knowingly concerned in a robbery.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.