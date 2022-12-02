Woman dies as covid cases skyrocket

A WOMAN in her 90s is the latest victim of a COVID-19 related death, as the ACT records more than 2200 new cases.

There were 2239 new cases of the virus recorded in this week’s ACT Health report, 1482 more than the 1757 cases reported last week.

Of the new cases, 1365 were detected via RAT, and 874 via PCR testing.

The death of the 90-year-old woman brings the total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 130.

During this reporting period, there are 33 people in ACT hospitals with COVID-19.

There is no one in the intensive care unit nor anyone requiring ventilation.

The ACT has recorded 216,088 cases since March 2020.