Woman in her 90s dies with covid

NSW Health has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19 from the Queanbeyan-Palerang area today (April 7).

There were 533 positive test results (cases) notified in Southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 334 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 199 positive PCR tests.

There are 27 people in hospital with the virus, one of whom is in ICU.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

40 new cases in Bega Valley

125 in Eurobodalla

120 in Goulburn Mulwaree

158 in Queanbeyan Palerang



39 in Snowy Monaro23 in Upper Lachlan28 in Yass Valley