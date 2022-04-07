Woman in her 90s dies with covid

NSW Health has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19 from the Queanbeyan-Palerang area today (April 7).
There were 533 positive test results (cases) notified in Southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday – including 334 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 199 positive PCR tests.
There are 27 people in hospital with the virus, one of whom is in ICU.
Throughout southern NSW there are:
40 new cases in Bega Valley
125 in Eurobodalla
120 in Goulburn Mulwaree
158 in Queanbeyan Palerang
23 in Upper Lachlan
28 in Yass Valley
