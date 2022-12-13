Woman injured in Curtin assault

POLICE are investigating an assault in Curtin where a woman was injured.

Police say an assault between a man and woman occurred on Sunday (December 11) morning, at the intersection of McCulloch and Dunstan Streets.

The incident escalated to the point where the woman was injured and in need of help.

Some people involved in the incident have been identified by police.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should call 1800 333000.