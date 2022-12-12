Women more likely to have adverse drug reactions

WOMEN are more likely to have adverse reactions to prescription drugs than men, a new study had found.

The study by the Australian National University (ANU) revealed that women are up to 75 per cent more likely to experience adverse reactions to prescription drugs compared to men because of a range of differences in traits between the sexes.

Lead author of the study Dr Laura Wilson said the adverse reactions were previously thought to be due to differences in body weight

“Women are often prescribed drugs at the same dose as men despite having on average a lower body weight, meaning they often receive a higher relative dose,” Dr Wilson said.

“We analysed over two million data points, capturing over 300 traits in mice, a preclinical disease model, and it’s clear females aren’t just smaller versions of males. Meaning these drug reactions are unlikely to be alleviated by adjusting the dosage for body weight.

“Our analyses showed sex differences in many traits that cannot be explained by body weight. For example, iron levels and body temperature, morphology traits such as stored fat, and heart rate variability.”

According to the researchers, we know much less about how women experience disease.

“Most biomedical research has been conducted on male cells or male animals, it has been assumed any results will apply to females as well,” Dr Wilson said.

“But we know men and women experience disease differently, including how diseases develop, the length and severity of symptoms and effectiveness of treatment options.”

“Our study could help clarify the nature of the differences in responses to certain drugs and provide a path forward to reducing drug reactions.”