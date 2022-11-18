Writers Centre changes its name to Marion Inc

IN a surprising move, the ACT Writers Centre has decided to rename itself Marion Inc.

While not specifically named after any one person, the names, the board said, could be seen as “a tipped hat to two creative forces that have influenced our region and demonstrated particular fortitude, creativity and determination”— author Marion Halligan and architect-artist Marion Mahony Griffin.”

The announcement was made this evening (November 18) at a special event in Nicholls where CEO Meg Wilson and the board outlined what they called “a new chapter for ACT writers”, which would involve a new vision and the organisational name change, along with some reflection on the centre’s legacy.

In a formal statement, the board said: “Aligned with the ACT Arts Minister’s Statement of Ambition, our new direction as an organisation [which] champions ACT region writers and is set to support and grow our innovative, diverse, and established writing sector.”

Referring to the organisation’s long history of serving writers across the ACT region and beyond, they said: “Over a quarter-century, this physical “centre” for writers of all levels and backgrounds experienced huge evolution.”

But, they added, the time had come for new strategic aims that would reflect the current environment writers and associated industries operate in.

The name change is just one of a number of actions developed by the CEO and the enthusiastic board, chaired by Vogel Award-winning writer Emma Batchelor, to professionalise the organisation’s services, including a plan offer more sophisticated courses to published writers.

Deputy chair Alex Sloan enthused: “I love the new name, a nod to great creatives who have helped shape us”, while Canberra literary advocate Deb Stevens said: “Rebranding as Marion Inc has my full support as it’s acknowledging Canberra actually has a rich history to honour and it’s a springboard for the organisation as it strives to become a major player.”

But the decision is bound to raise eyebrow as members of the wider community grapple with the obscurity of the name, the difficulty of googling it when looking for writers’ support services, and the gender-particularity of the new name.

From November 19 the organisation’s email will be marion.ink