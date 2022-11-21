News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/14° | Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Years of traffic jams set to start

Artist’s impression of the raising of London Circuit. Picture: ACT government.

MAJOR traffic disruption is expected with the southern end of London Circuit set to close next week.

As part of the ACT government’s plans to extend light rail to the south, the southern end of London Circuit between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue will close from December 2.

Two clover-leaf exits to the west of Commonwealth Avenue will also be closed permanently, as work continues on the raising London Circuit project.

Minister for Transport Chris Steel said motorists coming into the city should “rethink” the route they choose.

“These closures are a significant change to our road network,” he said

“Canberrans are encouraged to reconsider how and when they travel in and around the city.”

New traffic lights and a bus lane on Vernon Circle will manage the additional traffic during the construction period.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Years of traffic jams set to start

Palmerston's Wager says: November 22, 2022 at 11:01 am

Should we start putting odds out for when the first backflip on the traffic arrangements occurs and what causes it? The forthright zeal of Steel suggests within a month – and I think “changing contractor requirements” is a great catch all that shifts blame away to an undefinable entity.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Check in CBR checks out
News

Check in CBR checks out

Canberra's covid safe app – Check in CBR – is being decommissioned after more than two years in operation.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews