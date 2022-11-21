Years of traffic jams set to start

MAJOR traffic disruption is expected with the southern end of London Circuit set to close next week.

As part of the ACT government’s plans to extend light rail to the south, the southern end of London Circuit between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue will close from December 2.

Two clover-leaf exits to the west of Commonwealth Avenue will also be closed permanently, as work continues on the raising London Circuit project.

Minister for Transport Chris Steel said motorists coming into the city should “rethink” the route they choose.

“These closures are a significant change to our road network,” he said

“Canberrans are encouraged to reconsider how and when they travel in and around the city.”

New traffic lights and a bus lane on Vernon Circle will manage the additional traffic during the construction period.