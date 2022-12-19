Young dancers take flight

HELEN MUSA takes a look at what is coming up over the holiday period in this week’s “Artsday” column.

NEWS is in from QL2 Dance that seven of its current young artists – Penny Amoore, Mia Canton, Natalie Hardy, Magnus Meagher, Cassidy Thompson, Danny Riley and Emily Smith – have been selected into tertiary training, mostly at the Victorian College of the Arts.

SHAKE & stir theatre’s take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be at Canberra Theatre from December 20-24. Suitable for all ages.

TEMPO Theatre’s 8th annual Christmas radio play, “An Irish Kinda Christmas” will now be broadcast on Christmas Day at 7pm on radio 1RPH, and in the new year at tempotheatre.org.au

I Progetti Chamber Choir is presenting a program of English and European Renaissance sacred and secular music, folk songs, an Icelandic hymn, and a new composition by Mark Chapman. St John’s Anglican Church, Reid, 7.30pm, Wednesday, December 21. Entry by donation, proceeds will support the St John’s Care Christmas hampers.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra hosts the Kingsland Fellowship for specialised professional development for advanced musicians at the tertiary and postgraduate level. It offers training tailored to each fellow, a $1200 stipend, workshops, masterclasses and professional development opportunities, recitals, a CSO 2023 season pass and backstage rehearsal access. Applications to cso.org.au close January 31. Auditions in early February.