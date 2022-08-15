Your own adventure with Queenie 

Another weekly preview of what’s on where with HELEN MUSA’s “Arts in the City” column.

CANBERRA born and bred Queenie van de Zandt, while in town for workshops, is staging her new, one-woman show “Choose Your Own Adventure”, where the audience can choose how the show unfolds, all through their smartphones. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, August 27.

NATIONAL Opera is holding a gala performance of the most popular operatic hits directed by Peter Coleman-Wright featuring feted Canberra-trained singer Eleanor Greenwood with associate artists Hannah Carter and Emma Mauch, backed by the National Opera Chorus and the National Capital Orchestra. Llewellyn Hall, August 27.

DOCUMENTARY film festival Stronger than Fiction’s 2022 series continues with “Fire of Love”, which follows geochemist Katia and geologist Maurice Krafft chase lava around the world, unfazed by extreme heat and flying boulders. At Dendy, August 21 and August 26.

ERTH’S “Prehistoric World” brings land and sea creatures, including dinosaurs, together in one show. The Playhouse, August 26-27.

BRINDABELLA Orchestra is at last able to perform “The Old Man Who Loved to Sing”, commissioned from former “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Michael Dooley, based on a children’s book by the late artist John Winch. Dooley’s piece, conducted by Shilong Ye, should appeal to adults and children. Weston Community Hub, 2pm, August 21.

AFTER covid-induced postponements, the 22nd Manning Clark Lecture will now be delivered by Prof Ross Garnaut via Zoom from 6pm-7.30pm, August 30.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre has announced a $16,500 commission to create a new work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. Applications to canberrayouththeatre.com.au by September 11.

“OZ COMIC-CON” Canberra is taking over Exhibition Park August 27-28 with a showcase of everything pop culture, including celebrity guests, a gaming zone, cosplay, panels and “Artist Alley,” a creative district filled with original and fan art.