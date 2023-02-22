Truck rollover closes traffic lane

A TRUCK has rolled over on Mugga Lane, Symonston closing the southbound lane.
The two occupants of the vehicle have been extricated and taken to hospital.
Emergency crews will remain on scene for sometime and the community is asked to avoid the area.
