Beejay to lead the writers’ festival

BEEJAY Silcox has been appointed artistic director of the August Canberra Writers Festival.

Festival chair Jane O’Dwyer described the Canberra-based writer and critic as “a remarkable Australian writer, critic and moderator”.

“Beejay will take our theme of ‘Power Politics Passion’ and create a festival which scrutinises today’s issues, whilst reflecting on the past and contemplating the monumental challenges of the future,” said O’Dwyer.

Silcox said: “This city has such a joyful and participatory spirit… a compassionate curiosity. It is my hope that the festival will reflect this under-sung city back to itself.”

Festival director Paul Donohoe said Silcox “brings with her not only an extensive and nuanced understanding of the current cultural

landscape, but also deep national and international experience and an extraordinary network of writers and speakers. I am excited to be working with her on the 2023 program.”