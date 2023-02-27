34-year-old prison inmate died in a single cell

THE detainee reported to have died at the Alexander Maconochie Centre on Sunday is believed to have been held in a single cell, subject to hourly welfare checks by prison officers.

The prison went into lockdown on Sunday afternoon while police investigated the man’s death in preparation to reporting to the coroner.

The inmate was identified to “CityNews” as the 34-year-old who had been released from the prison, subject to a good behaviour order, earlier last week.

On Saturday morning he had appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court facing 32 new charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle, assaulting his partner, damaging her property, fleeing the scene and ramming a police vehicle.

Acting on reports of a “significant family violence incident”, police officers from Operation Toric had tracked the man to a Theodore car park on Friday. When they attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly rammed a police vehicle and fled the scene.

His car was found a short afterwards, having collided with a light pole in Chisholm. The man was then reported to have been running through local backyards.

Police found him attempting to steal a car, and tasered and arrested him.

A 27-year-old man died on his first day at AMC in February last year.