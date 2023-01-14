A ridiculous yet heartfelt, genre-bending flick 

Streaming columnist NICK OVERALL gets caught up in a movie that’s full of drama, comedy, science-fiction, romance, martial arts, animation and maybe even a bit of absurdist arthouse. he reckons it works!

HAD you told me the story of a Chinese laundromat owner being audited by the tax office would turn out to be one of the most cosmic and profound movies of the past year, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But “Everything Everywhere All at Once” managed just that.

Bursting at the seams with imagination, there’s no real way to pin down the genre of this ridiculous yet heartfelt flick that’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stick drama, comedy, science-fiction, romance, martial arts, animation and maybe even a bit of absurdist arthouse together and it’ll start to resemble a description of what this film is.

Now let me attempt to narrow it down in just a few sentences.

Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Quan Wang. The IRS is hunting down her laundromat, her daughter barely speaks to her and her husband is trying to serve her divorce papers.

Rough day? That’s before she finds out she has to cross into parallel dimensions in order to stop a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Don’t be misled into thinking this is another superhero escapade (although there are certainly elements it both embraces and parodies). The movie is a deliberately ostentatious experiment in genre bending that, no matter how out there things get, manages to pull all of its threads back towards a central theme of family for a poignant close.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a film that lives up to its title – so densely packed that it’ll leave the senses exhausted and the heartstrings pulled.

A treat for the adventurous viewer.

WHILE we’re on the weird and whimsical, Stan is now streaming an underrated gem of a movie that’s sure to visually dazzle.

“Loving Vincent” sells itself as the world’s first fully-painted film – adopting the artistic style of van Gogh himself to tell the story of the final, tragic few weeks of his life.

The swirling, dream-like beauty of paintings such as “Starry Night” is transferred from canvas to screen here to create a feast for the eyes.

The result is a piece of art that’s been painstakingly crafted, one requiring 125 animators and more than 60,000 oil-painted frames to bring it all together.

It’s a far more visual than narrative experience, but one that succeeds in instilling a new-found appreciation for one of the most famous painters of all time.

For those who are looking for a more literal re-telling of van Gogh’s life, “At Eternity’s Gate” stars Willem Dafoe as the tortured artist and can be streamed for free on SBS On Demand.

“YELLOWSTONE” is confidently back in the saddle yet again.

A testament to just how prolific this barbarous cowboy saga has become is the fact that both a fifth season is now streaming on Stan and a second, yes, second spin-off series concurrently on Paramount Plus.

While season five of the main show sees uncompromising rancher John Dutton throw his wrangler hat into politics, the new spin-off winds the clock back almost a century to tell another sweeping tale of his close ancestors.

Titled “1923”, it tracks the Dutton family as they attempt to survive the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

One would be forgiven for confusing this with “1883”, the first “Yellowstone” spin-off which released this time last year and focused on the Duttons’ journey across the west in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

It seems showrunner Taylor Sheridan wants to tick off every fraught era of America’s recent history in this ever-expanding horse opera.

For “1923”, they’ve managed to recruit their most stacked cast yet. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have signed on as Jacob and Cara Dutton – the heads of Yellowstone ranch in its early days who deliver performances that are arguably the franchise’s best yet.

At the rate they’re pumping out shows and spin-offs these days we’ll run out of years to name them after soon.