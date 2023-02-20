A summer soiree of wine and beautiful music

Music / “Summer Soirée”, Luminescence Chamber Singers. At Gorman Arts Centre, February 19. Reviewed by DANTE COSTA.

A SMALL and intimate gathering of patrons were treated to an evening of fine food, wine and music at Luminescence Chamber Singers’ “Summer Soirée” hosted by Gorman Arts Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The six musicians kicked off the program with a light and humorous interpretation of Dominique Phinot’s “Lynote”. Adding that they wanted to destigmatise the idea that early music must be rigid and “serious”, the group chose to focus on the fun and lively character of the madrigal, which overall made it more enjoyable and rather suited the soirée theme.

Then came Andriaen Willaert’s “Mon Coeur, Mon Corps” and “Sospiri Miei”. The playful and plosive introductions resolved into beautiful sections filled with delicate harmonies and intricate counterpoint.

Next up was Juan Ponce’s lively madrigal “Ave Color Vini Clari”. The voicing and textures were well developed and sung with clear diction and support.

Following a break for wine tasting, the musicians returned to the stage to perform Australian composer Alice Chance’s comical “Words for Wine”. The combination of the six voices blended together in a sweet mixture of luminous sound. The dynamics were well rounded and responded well to the acoustics of the space.

Each of the moving parts of Piaf’s “Hymn L’amour” were weaved effortlessly throughout the ensemble and concluded with a final jazzy cadence.

Aa set of Nordic folk songs, Krohne’s “Det Lisle Banet” and Kraja’s “Tystnaden”. began in the lower voices, the upper voices gradually entered in an ethereal crescendo of sound, navigating the inner harmonies and surprising twists and turns.

The final two pieces of the program, Rob Davidson’s “Let it all Unravel” and Kate Rusby’s “Underneath the Stars” made for a pleasant and sonorous end for a lovely afternoon of wine and music.