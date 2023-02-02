ACT flunks hospital emergency wait times again

FOR the fourth year in a row, the ACT remains the worst performing jurisdiction in the country for emergency department wait times, according to the latest “Report on Government Services” (RoGS).

Released annually by the Productivity Commision, RoGS compare the performance of all state and territory governments across categories such as homelessness, social housing and health.

Liberal health spokesperson Leanne Castley said the report showed that the ACT emergency departments saw 48 per cent of their patients within clinically recommended wait times compared to the national average of 64 per cent.

“These statistics are abysmal,” said Castley. “Every year the Barr-Rattenbury government has managed the health system, it has performed worse than the national average.

“Each year we hear new excuses from the health minister about what she is doing to fix this crisis. After a decade below the national average and no improvement, Canberrans are tired of excuses and spin from this government.”

Castley said a woman had contacted her office last week on behalf of her eight-year-old granddaughter, who had waited in pain following a surgical complication for more than six hours before being seen by a doctor at the emergency department.

“Canberra families deserve access to timely care when their loved ones have to use the public health system,” she said.

“How can the government justify $3 billion for a tram extension when the statistics tell us that the ACT’s health system is in perpetual crisis.”