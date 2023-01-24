ACT’s first zero-emissions bus hits the road

THE ACT’s first zero-emissions bus has hit the road, with 11 more battery electric buses to begin operating in the coming weeks, and procurement to purchase 90 more underway.

Transport Minister Chris Steel said this is an important milestone for Canberra.

“This is just the start of our program that will see Canberra eventually move to a completely zero emissions public transport network, that is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2040 or earlier,” he said.

Steel said while the ACT government is continuing to lead the nation on climate action, there is still work to do to deliver a 100 per cent accessible transport network.

“Supply chain issues have disrupted the arrival of 26 leased low-emissions diesel buses, which were expected to be delivered by the end of 2022.

“These leased low-emissions diesel buses, combined with the delivery of the new battery electric buses, were intended to ensure Canberra’s bus services were compliant with accessibility requirements in the short term whilst the Government purchased 90 electric buses.

“The delay in the delivery of the 26 low-emissions diesel buses means that a small number of old non-accessible diesel Renault buses can’t be completely phased out of our fleet immediately.

“Fully compliant low-emissions diesel buses are now expected to be delivered throughout the first half of this year, which will replace the remaining Renault buses progressively over the first half of this year,” said Steel.