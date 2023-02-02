Apple Store hit by two burglaries

TWO 17-year-old boys have been charged over a burglary in the Apple Store in Civic on January 31.

Police are also investigating a separate incident at the store on January 27, as well as nine shop burglaries in Scullin, Florey, Nicholls, Crace, Palmerston, Gold Creek and Casey on the morning of January 2.

Two boys – aged 15 and 16 – are before the courts in relation to burglaries in the Gungahlin region.

Police say 60 commercial burglaries were reported in December.

“We have seen the number of commercial burglaries in the ACT roughly double over the past decade, which is obviously a concern,” said Insp Shane Scott.

“We are aware that cars stolen from home burglaries are then being used to assist people to commit commercial burglaries. We are urging every resident to ensure their homes are secured and car keys are not left in open areas of the home.

“The recent spike in these incidents indicates targeted and opportunistic offending by individuals or small groups where numerous businesses are hit in a short period of time.

“In some cases, police are aware of the persons involved, they are well known to us, and I would encourage them to attend a police station before we come knocking on their door.”

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.