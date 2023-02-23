Artsday / A feast of Lennon and McCartney

CANBERRA and Queanbeyan are in for a feast of Lennon and McCartney this weekend with Darren Coggan and Damien Leith performing “Two of Us The Songs of Lennon & McCartney” at The Q, Queanbeyan, 8pm, February 24, followed by John Waters, Stewart D’Arrietta and the Liverpool Band performing the “The John Lennon Songbook” at The Street Theatre, 8pm, February 25.

CANBERRA Bonsai Society presents the 2023 exhibition of Australian plants as Bonsai in the Crosbie Morrison Building, Australian National Botanic Gardens, 9.30am-4pm, February 25-26.

THE first 2023 Mother Tongue poetry event will be held as part of “That Poetry Thing” at Smiths’ Alternative, Civic, 7pm-9pm, February 27, with featured artist Andrew Kwabena Moss.

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party’s “Culture Cruise”, a four-hour interactive storytelling, music and dance experience, complete with wine and lunch at Water’s Edge, is on again this Saturday (February 25).

Theatre

CANBERRA Theatre Centre has the circus and physical theatre show “Air Play,” Complete with flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites, at The Playhouse, February 24-26.

“DOWNTOWN: The Mod Musical,” Queanbeyan Players at Belconnen Community Theatre until March 4.

“A Stroke of Luck”, a play reflecting the real-life story of stroke survivor Gretel Burgess, QL2 Dance, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, February 24-26.

CHRISTOPHER Samuel Carroll’s latest show, “I Have No Enemies”, “an original post-dramatic play” about surveillance, Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, March 1-11.

ACTING For The Fun Of It courses are up and running again, at the Hedley Beare Centre, Stirling, 7pm-9pm, March 25 for six weeks. peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or 0408 034 373.

Concerts

IN Tuggeranong Arts Centre Lakeside at 5, The Fuelers will play their cross-breed mix of country, swing and diesel-billy, February 24. Bar open from 5pm, music 5.30-7.30pm. Entry by donation.

ART Song Canberra’s first concert for 2023, “Love and War”, will be given by the Tasman Soloists – tenor Kent McIntosh, Robert Johnson on horn, Sharolyn Kimmorley on piano, with Rob Canberra’s Wilton as speaker. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, February 26.

GEOFF’S Jazz at Smiths has Lachlan Coventry Quartet’s playing a Wes Montgomery tribute concert. At Smiths Alternative, Civic, 7pm, March 1.

AJ America, mezzo-soprano, and Ariana Odermatt, harpsichordist, present a concert by Monteverdi and Caccini, Wesley Music Centre, 12.40 to 1.20pm, March 1.

Galleries

ANCA Gallery, Dickson, has “Of Place and Time”, audio and visual forms that express their personal and community connections, by Helen Stark and Bridget Baskerville. Until March 5.

CANBERRA artist Isla Patterson has “Flying Together”, an exhibition of 12 miniature watercolours, in Designer Op Shop Emporium, Fyshwick, February 28-March 19. Meet the artist 2pm-4pm, March 5.