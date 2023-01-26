Artsday / Evening of Gershwin favourites and jazz classics

The weekend’s sorted. Here’s HELEN MUSA’s latest “Artsday” column of what’s on where and when.

PIANO virtuoso Simon Tedeschi, who combines his classical career with a love of jazz, teams up with jazz vocalist and violinist George Washingmachine for an evening of Gershwin favourites and classic jazz standards by Cole Porter, Oscar Peterson, Fats Waller and more. Wesley Uniting Church, 6pm, Friday, January 27.

SOUNDOUT 2023, Richard Johnson’s international festival of free improvisation, free jazz and experimental music, is on again this weekend with 17 hours of music and guests from as far afield as the NT and Iraq. Drill Hall Gallery Kingsley Street Acton, Friday 7-11pm, Saturday 1pm-5pm and 7pm-11.30pm and Sunday, 1-5pm.

THE first “SummerSalt” show for 2023, with Alex the Astronaut, The Rubens, City and Colour, Ben Harper and Angus and Julia Stone. Stage 88, Commonwealth Park, Saturday, January 27. Gates open 4pm.

ACT Hub, Kingston,is staging its inaugural “Glass on The Grass”, a free event with live music from Georgia and Danny on the lawns of ACT Hub, 5pm, Sunday, January 29. Beverages and snacks available, or bring a picnic.

FLAZEDA Hub, home of burlesque, drag, belly dance, cabaret, circus and comedy, is running an open day which includes stalls, drinks and food and free classes in twerk/floorwork, samba – stretch & flex, beginner burlesque, feather and veil fans, clowning, handstands and movement. Unit 4/68 Emu Bank, Belconnen, 11am-5pm, Saturday, January 28.

ARTISTS Marijke Gilchrist and Sue Cook create artworks reflecting the ocean, trees and marks of the earth using molten beeswax and pigments. “Wax and Fire”, Yarralumla Gallery and Oaks Brasserie, until February 22.