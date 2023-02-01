Artsday / Rocket Man at the river

Another burst of what’s-on-this-weekend from HELEN MUSA’s latest “Artsday” column.

“MUSIC by the River: The Rocket Man” will see Darren Percival and his band join conductor George Ellis and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra to perform the greatest hits of Elton John under the stars. Queen Elizabeth II Park, Queanbeyan from 3pm, February 4.

THE inaugural Bungendore Multicultural Festival will be a celebration of culture, with live performances, community activities, international cuisine and stalls, February 5.

AS part of “Q the laughs”, comedians Chris Ryan and Luke Heggie will perform a bunch of new jokes at the “B Bar”, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm, February 3 and 4.

US poet Paul Kane and Canberra’s Moya Pacey, whose latest book is “Doggerland”, feature in Geoff’s Poetry at Smiths Alternative, Civic, 7pm, February 6.

Concerts

BREE van Reyk and Mick Turner perform music from the album “Superclusters”, Ainslie Arts Centre, February 3.

MARK Thomann’s country rock and country blues album “Plastic Flowers” will be launched at the Canberra Irish Club, 4pm, February 5.

Galleries

QUEANBEYAN artist Peter McLean’s new exhibition, “Distant Friends,” running at Megalo, Kingston, until March 25.

Canberra’s NatureArt Lab’s “Reflections on Nature” is running at The Old Barn Gallery, Pialligo, until February 12.

CURATED by Poppy Thomson, “Off the Loom” sees textiles artists Rosie Armstrong and Kate Rice explore weaving as a foundation for sculptural pieces. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Manuka until February 12.

“DAISY Chain” is a group exhibition by the eight new associates of Adelaide’s JamFactory’s associate program, which seeks to accelerate and develop the skills of emerging artists and designers. Craft ACT, Civic, until March 18.

LANDSCAPES and seascapes feature in Valeska Tilly’s exhibition, “Scapes”, at Kyeema Art Gallery, Hall, until February 28.

ANCA Gallery, Dickson, is exhibiting “Regular/irregular,” a continuation of Al Munro’s investigation into pattern, form and colour, until February 19.

“TEXTURE” features local and interstate artists in an exhibition curated by Dan Toua, at CCAS Lakeside, Parkes, until April 1.

RUSTEN House Art Centre, Queanbeyan, will be bathed in blue in an exhibition by painter Susan Hey and photographer Jane Duong, February 4-March 25.

“BYRD: Memory Persists” is an exhibition of recent work by mural artist Dan Maginnity [byrd], at Nancy Sever Gallery, Civic, February 5-February 26.