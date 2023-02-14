Artsday / Safran hosts multicultural comedy gala

So much arts, so little time! A weekend just isn’t enough for what’s coming up. HELEN MUSA lists the lot in her latest “Arts in the City” column.

JOHN Safran will host the Multicultural Comedy Gala at the Canberra Theatre, 8pm, February 18 as part of the 25th National Multicultural Festival (February 17 to 19).

MULTICULTURAL Mother Tongue poets will have a 20-minute slot as part of the Languages Showcase on the Garema Place Stage from 10am-noon on February 19.

WITH no rehearsals, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, will be staged at The Mill Theatre, Dairy Road Precinct, on February 15, 16, 18, 23 and 24.

ACT Hub, Kingston, is holding a one-hour theatre critics’ forum followed by a Q&A at 6.30 pm, February 15.

Galleries

WAMBOIN artist Lisa Stevenson was the inaugural artist in residence at the Queanbeyan Hive this year. Her work is now on exhibition in the Box Gallery, located in the foyer of The Q, Queanbeyan.

KATE Stevens’ “Occupied” is a series of new works painted from news photographs of the bombing of Gaza. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Manuka, 6pm, February 16 then runs to February 26.

M16 Artspace in Griffith has three new exhibitions opening on February 16: “Four Views of Black Mountain” by Michael Desmond, Peta Jones, Bryn Desmond-Jones & Ossian Desmond-Jones; “Bind” by Ali Aedy; “Windsor Blue” by Karina Beth McLean; and in Chutespace, “Charred Landscape II” by Julie Pennington. Until March 12.

YOLŊU artist Noŋgirrŋa Marawili and Canberra-based sculptor Leo Loomans present “Fluent”, an exhibition of bark paintings and metal sculpture revealing “feats of linear invention” at ANU Drill Hall Gallery, Acton, opening February 16 then running until April 16.

LOUISE Curham’s exhibition “Kambah” (the suburb turns 50 next year) asks: “What do you know about Kambah that you think is important to share with others?” At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, until March 4. She will be in the gallery 1pm-4pm and joined by local identity Geoff Pryor for a “kitchen-table discussion” at 2pm, Saturday, February 18.

Concerts

WESLEY Music Centre Lunchtime Concert series resumes with pianist Charles Huang performing the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven. Wesley Music Centre Forrest, February 15.

RUSSIAN violinist Ilya Gringolts returns to the Australian Chamber Orchestra to direct a program featuring Bruch’s Violin Concerto and the world premiere of Harry Sdraulig’s “Slanted”, Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, February 15.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble will perform string quartets by Haydn, Bach and Mendelssohn, Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 7pm, February 16.

ANU School of Music is holding the inaugural Cello Mini-Festival in the Larry Sitsky Recital Room on February 18 and 19.

THE Phoenix Collective Quartet teams up with Tibetan singer and multi-instrumentalist Tenzin Choegyal for a musical journey through Tibet. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 2pm, February 18.

MENSCH Monique! from Germany play an amalgam of Berlin indie folk with lashings of funk, jazz and blues alongside German-Australian duo The Beez. Artists’ Shed, Fyshwick, February 18.

BRISBANE group Mzaza, featuring French-Sephardic vocalist Pauline Maudy and musicians from Bosnia, Brazil, France, NZ and Australia, will perform at Smith’s Alternative 6pm-8pm, February 18.

“WOMEN by Women”, presented by Canberra’s Limestone Consort, is a concert of music by female Baroque composers, performed by female musicians. St Andrews Anglican Church, Braidwood\, 2pm, February 19.

BLUES artist Samantha Fish will be at The Basement, Belconnen, alongside James Southwell, February 19.

LUMINESCENCE Chamber Singers are holding a summer soiree in the gardens of the Gorman Arts Centre, interspersed with a wine tasting, 3pm, February 19.

FAMED British poet, playwright, novelist and musician Kae Tempest will perform music from the album “The Line is A Curve” at The Playhouse, February 20.