Artsday / Twisting and shouting in a burst of rock ‘n’ roll

The weekend looms and here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest “Artsday” column listing what’s on where.

VOCAL group, the Williams Brothers, will be at the Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, on Saturday (January 21) with “Twist & Shout”, a salute to ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll, including tributes to Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny O’Keefe, The Bee Gees and The Beatles.

THE Illawarra Folk Festival is back at Bulli Showground Grevillea Park Road, Bulli over the weekend (January 20-22) with folk, world, roots, bluegrass, gypsy and Celtic music and poetry, comedy and dance.

APPLICATIONS for the Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s new Kingsland Fellowship close on January 31. Open to tertiary or postgraduate students playing music at an advanced level.

THE Young Music Society’s last sale of unneeded instruments will be on for one hour only at 21 Bingle Street, Flynn, 10am-11am on Saturday (January 21). Cash and cards accepted. The society is keen for music lovers to know that all is well and it’s thriving, having run a very successful primary-aged Summer Music School.

M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions: “Solastalgia” by Barbara Hodgson, Buffy Jackson and Sallie Saunders; “The antidote & the apothecary” by Angella Price; and “Rockpool Unexpected” by Manuel Pfeiffer. At 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, until February 12.

Australian National Capital Artists Inc. has “This Vessel of Mine”, works considering the intersections of the wellness industry and social media by Jemima Campey, at ANCA Gallery, Dickson, until January 29.

FORMER Canberra dancer and QL2 member, Penny Chivas, now based in Glasgow, is bringing “Burnt Out”, her work about the Australian bushfires and climate change, to QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 7.30pm, on Friday and Saturday (January 20 and 21).