Aussie wins moguls world championship silver

Australia’s Matt Graham has claimed a moguls silver medal at the World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The three-time Winter Olympian who finished second at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang is in hot form, having won for the first time since 2017 at Deer Valley in the US earlier this month.

Graham, from Gosford on the NSW central coast, was participating at his sixth world championships and progressed through two rounds of elimination to reach the six-man “super final”.

The 28-year-old saved his best run for the final round, wowing the judges with a near perfect run to score 88.90 points.

Graham, who had a disappointing Olympics last year in Beijing after his preparation was interrupted by a broken collarbone, was edged out of the gold medal by Canadian Michael Kingsbury (89.82) with Sweden’s Walter Wallberg (88.52) claiming bronze.

Another Aussie in Cooper Woods finished 11th with a score of 80.50.