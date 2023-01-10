Bungendore to get a burst of multiculturalism

BUNGENDORE will get a “celebration of culture” for the first time next month, thanks to a Reconnecting Regional NSW grant.

“We are excited to be holding two events this year to celebrate our vibrant multicultural community,” said Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council mayor Kenrick Winchester.

“The Queanbeyan festival is one of our most popular events. Hopefully, its reputation as a great family event will also attract people from around the region and from all backgrounds to the new event in Bungendore.’

The Bungendore Multicultural Festival will be held on February 5 and Queanbeyan Multicultural Festival, March 5.