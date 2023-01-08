Burnout clown has his car seized

A 20-year-old Murrumbateman man is facing charges of doing burnouts in Acton and, allegedly, speeding at more than 110km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Police say that the driver’s Holden Commodore was spotted doing a sustained burnout at the traffic lights on Barry Drive (near the intersection of Clunies Ross Road).

The vehicle, containing four young adult passengers, then took off at speed before officers were able to stop the driver and seize the vehicle.

The driver will be charged with improper use of motor vehicle and further charges may be laid.

Police have the power to immediately seize and impound vehicles for offences such as burnouts, menacing driving, or street racing on public roadways.