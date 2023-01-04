Calls for help after rain lashes Canberra

EMERGENCY Services are dealing with 50 calls for help following the heavy rain that swept across Canberra late this afternoon.

The storm and flood-related requests for assistance have largely been in relation to flooding of residential and commercial structures.

ACTSES and ACTRFS volunteers, alongside ACT Fire & Rescue crews, have been stood up to respond to storm and flood-related jobs.

The teams are working into the evening, in an attempt to clear all outstanding jobs tonight (January 4).

Elsewhere, Emergency Services are urging extra care while travelling on ACT roads following reports of flooding and downed trees across roads.

For assistance during storms and floods, call the ACTSES on 132500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).