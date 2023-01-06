Car park closed at Casuarina Sands

RECENT heavy rainfall has forced the closure of the western side of Casuarina Sands car park and vehicle access road until further notice.

Stu Jeffrey’s, of ACT Parks and Conservation Service, said recent rainfall had left the road unsafe for vehicles.

“Casuarina Sands remains open to pedestrians, however we ask that all vehicles use alternative parking options for the time being,” he said.

“We have crews investigating the road and we are working hard to have the main car park re-opened as soon as possible. Signs and barriers are in place to inform visitors of the road closure.

“Limited alternative parking is available at the eastern end of the Casuarina Sands car park. Visitors can continue to access the nearby Cotter Avenue and Cotter Bend picnic areas.”