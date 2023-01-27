Car starts grass fire in Kowen

FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a small grass fire, started by a car, in Kowen, near the Molonglo River, this afternoon (January 27).
Emergency Services said the fire was being controlled by ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Rural Fire Service crews.
The community was asked to avoid the area.
It was a timely reminder for the Canberra community to take care when parking and avoid areas with long grass.
