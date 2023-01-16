Car theft sees duo face 15 charges

OPERATION Toric has arrested a 35-year-old Bonython man and 41-year-old O’Connor woman on 15 charges, including car theft and dangerous driving.

Police say on Friday (January 13) a silver Ford Futura station wagon was stolen from Braddon.

On Saturday the car was detected through an automatic number plate recognition system, with stolen number plates attached.

Around 5pm, Operation Toric officers saw the car being driven into a Bonython unit complex. It drove at police, before receiving a punctured tyre from police road spikes.

The Futura crashed into a gutter near the intersection of Rowland Rees Crescent and Athllon Drive, Greenway, where three people reportedly fled the scene.

An AFP Canine team found the 35-year-old Bonython man in the Tuggeranong Bus Interchange, where he was arrested.

The 41-year-old O’Connor woman presented herself at City Police Station later on Saturday, where she was also placed under arrest.

The man has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, unlawful possession of stolen property, use of a number plate issued to another vehicle, failing to stop, aggravated dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The man was also charged for alleged offences in late December and early January, including three counts of damaging property, two counts of obtaining property by deception, burglary and theft.

The man is currently subject to good behaviour obligations and on a suspended sentence for more than 20 offences.

The woman, who was on bail, will also face court charged with riding in a vehicle without consent.

Investigations are continuing into the whereabouts of the second passenger who fled the stolen Futura.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.