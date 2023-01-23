Castley raises alarm about Long Service Bill

A LONG Service Leave (Portable Schemes) Amendment Bill 2022 would force small businesses to pay long-service leave entitlements years before employees receive any benefit.

Shadow Minister for Business Leanne Castley has today (January 23) “raised the alarm” on the impact such a Bill would have on businesses should it pass the Legislative Assembly.

Castley – who is also a part of the Standing Committee on Economy and Gender and Economic Equality inquiring into the Bill – issued a dissenting report recommending the Bill not pass.

“This Bill will impose additional direct financial costs and substantial administrative burdens on Canberra small businesses,” said Castley.

The complete list of businesses that will be impacted are: barbers, beauty, electrolysis, hairdressing, make-up, nail services, skin care and tanning services, accommodation, food services covering cafes, restaurants, takeaway food, pubs, bars and clubs.

“There has been no apparent regulatory impact assessment or study to support the Bill or rigorous analysis of its benefits to employees or the economy,” she said.

“The accepted purpose of long-service leave is to reward loyal employees and to discourage staff turnover.

“The ACT Labor-Greens government has also not explained what will happen to the money invested from quarterly long-service leave payments for the large number of employees who won’t stay in the industry long enough to qualify or who transfer to different occupations,” said Castley.