Community health alert as measles case revealed

A MEASLES case has been confirmed in the ACT with the individual likely to have acquired the infection on a recent overseas trip, says ACT Health.
A list of infectious-period exposure sites on Wednesday (February 15) include:
- Flight QF1433 from Sydney to Canberra
- Canberra Airport from 11am-11.30am
- Canberra Centre: David Jones from 12.30pm-1pm
- Canberra Centre: Bed, Bath and Table from 12.30pm-1pm
- Canberra Centre: Myer from 1pm-1.45pm
- Madeleine’s Cafe, Marian Building Level 2 in Calvary Hospital from 3pm-3.30pm
Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman is urging the community to monitor for symptoms and get vaccinated.
Symptoms include fever, tiredness, runny nose, sore eyes, cough and rash.
Coleman says measles is a serious disease and highly contagious among people who are not fully immunised.
“People generally develop symptoms 7-18 days after being exposed, with 10 days being most common,” says Coleman.
“The infectious period lasts from four days before the rash develops and then a further four days afterwards.
“Two doses of measles mumps rubella vaccine are required for immunity against measles.”
